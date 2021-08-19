iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,041,000 after buying an additional 161,975 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,632,000 after buying an additional 105,446 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,493,000 after buying an additional 86,489 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 753,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,686,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,553,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.95. The stock had a trading volume of 552,436 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

