iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.28

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.28 and last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 695227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 66,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,021,000 after acquiring an additional 87,440 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

