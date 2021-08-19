iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

IWF stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $279.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,961. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $284.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

