iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.25. 80,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,191. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

