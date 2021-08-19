iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF comprises 1.3% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP owned about 0.51% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDRV. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,221,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,349,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,135,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,029,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,712,000.

Shares of IDRV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,058. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

