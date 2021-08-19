iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $41,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,853. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.30. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

