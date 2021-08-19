iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,106,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $441.30. 658,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,709. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $449.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

