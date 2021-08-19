iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Cut by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,132 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $89,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.02. 3,421,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,949. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

