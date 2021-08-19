iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,125 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $107.02. 3,421,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,309,949. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

