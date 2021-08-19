iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Bought by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

BATS:ITB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,813 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.