Islay Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,142 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 484,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,672,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Finally, Tenret Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $295,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 143,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,820. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.