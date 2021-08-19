Islay Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 55,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,149. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13.

