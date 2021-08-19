Islay Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 1,656.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,210 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF comprises 1.2% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth $258,000.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.49. 9,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,663. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.