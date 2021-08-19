Islay Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,462 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies makes up 1.2% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 24.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $303,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $2,969,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

NYSE:ACI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,037. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.