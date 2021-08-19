Islay Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 540,260 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,659,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 478.4% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 148,961 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 766,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 133,677 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 766,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 133,677 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PHB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,264. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.