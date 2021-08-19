Islay Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 144,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 94,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 34,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.26. The stock had a trading volume of 101,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,774. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

