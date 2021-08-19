Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 2,147 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after buying an additional 916,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after buying an additional 2,609,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.46. 791,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,477,103. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

