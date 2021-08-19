Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 5,571 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

SCHE stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.80. 109,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,682. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

