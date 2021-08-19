Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 5,593 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 42,796 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 327,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,272 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

SPTL stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.99. 124,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,144. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.93. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

