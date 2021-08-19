ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,500 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 2,575,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.5 days.

ITM Power stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 38,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,605. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITM Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

