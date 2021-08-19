Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ITRI opened at $77.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,371 shares of company stock valued at $522,747. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,757,000 after purchasing an additional 121,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Itron by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,460,000 after purchasing an additional 482,588 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Itron by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,434,000 after buying an additional 216,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Itron by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,631,000 after buying an additional 69,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

