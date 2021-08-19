J Joel Quadracci Acquires 2,840 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.59.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

