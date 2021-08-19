J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCOM. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Shares of JCOM opened at $128.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

