Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.13.
Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $172.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.67. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $185.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4 EPS for the current year.
Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after buying an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,187,000 after buying an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,386,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,971,000 after buying an additional 278,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,367,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,596,000 after buying an additional 148,621 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.
