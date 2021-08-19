James Halstead (LON:JHD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $538.05

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 538.05 ($7.03) and traded as high as GBX 568 ($7.42). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 568 ($7.42), with a volume of 27,533 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 538.05. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 33.81.

About James Halstead (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

