Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Epiq Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 7.9% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 9.34% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $15,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,359,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after buying an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 289,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20,278.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 415,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter.

JAAA stock remained flat at $$50.50 during midday trading on Thursday. 11,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,627. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

