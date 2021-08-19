Jared L. Landaw Acquires 3,000 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) VP Jared L. Landaw acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 415,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,609. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.31. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 111,168 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 486.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 109,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

