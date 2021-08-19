Jarvis Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $702,236.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $702,236.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00056807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.00841897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00103173 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

