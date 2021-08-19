Jason Huljich Buys 115,000 Shares of Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Stock

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) insider Jason Huljich purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.25 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$373,865.00 ($267,046.43).

Jason Huljich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jason Huljich purchased 76,038 shares of Centuria Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.65 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$201,424.66 ($143,874.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through four segments: Property Funds Management, Investment Bonds Management, Co-Investments, and Corporate. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.

