Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Danimer Scientific, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Danimer Scientific in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.74 and a beta of -1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Danimer Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.