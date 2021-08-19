Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANZBY. Morgan Stanley lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $23.00.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.