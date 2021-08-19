Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CSL in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now anticipates that the company will earn $2.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CSL’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSLLY. Macquarie lowered CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $105.89 on Thursday. CSL has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $117.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51. The company has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 0.57.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

