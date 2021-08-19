Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Danaos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $20.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Danaos alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

NYSE:DAC opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at about $1,697,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 218.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after purchasing an additional 567,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.