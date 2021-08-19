Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €390.00 Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €390.00 ($458.82) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

ZO1 has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price target on shares of zooplus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. zooplus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €324.00 ($381.18).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €391.40 ($460.47) on Thursday. zooplus has a 52-week low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 52-week high of €398.20 ($468.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €281.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.