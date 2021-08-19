JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.70 and last traded at $39.10. 7,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,463,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.30.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $12,484,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

