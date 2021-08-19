John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells $41,514.00 in Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00.

John Bean Technologies stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.96. 101,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,658. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.31.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

