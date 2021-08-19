John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

