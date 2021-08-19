John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

