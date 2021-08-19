John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 313.0 days.

WDGJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of WDGJF opened at $3.16 on Thursday. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.