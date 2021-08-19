Jon R. Moeller Sells 26,107 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) COO Jon R. Moeller sold 26,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $3,769,067.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.99. 5,753,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,173,381. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $354.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

