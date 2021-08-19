Joshua W. Lemaire Acquires 2,000 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) COO Joshua W. Lemaire acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $89,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:MEG traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 95,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.98.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.