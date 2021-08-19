Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) shares were down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 101,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 110,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60.

Get Jowell Global alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jowell Global in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jowell Global in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jowell Global in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Jowell Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jowell Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.