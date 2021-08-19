JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.7% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $40,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638,278 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.72.

