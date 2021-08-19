JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 882,600 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 755,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 98.1 days.
Shares of JSCPF stock remained flat at $$30.13 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16. JSR has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $31.50.
About JSR
