JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 882,600 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 755,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 98.1 days.

Shares of JSCPF stock remained flat at $$30.13 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16. JSR has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

