Juggernaut (JGN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.05 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 30.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $38.58 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.00861975 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00106312 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

