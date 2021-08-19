Julian Francis Acquires 5,000 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $47.68. 10,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,769,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.