Jupiter Achieves Market Cap of $1.65 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.65 million and $1.15 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00141875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00149289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,456.06 or 0.99848982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.80 or 0.00908725 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.49 or 0.00706034 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.