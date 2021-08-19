Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at £105 by Credit Suisse Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a £105 ($137.18) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,370 ($122.42) to £121.40 ($158.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,316.50 ($121.72).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of JET opened at GBX 6,675 ($87.21) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,387.16. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a fifty-two week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The stock has a market cap of £14.16 billion and a PE ratio of -72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.