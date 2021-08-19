JustBet 1-Day Volume Tops $4,948.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $4,948.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, JustBet has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00145581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00149667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.39 or 0.99880427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.66 or 0.00907477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.96 or 0.00702634 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.