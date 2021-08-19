K21 (K21) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.38 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. K21 has a market cap of $11.89 million and $1.38 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, K21 has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One K21 coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.77 or 0.00863296 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00048031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00106143 BTC.

About K21

K21 is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,455,662 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars.

