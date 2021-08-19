K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.41.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on K92 Mining to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

TSE:KNT opened at C$7.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.88. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.77 and a 12-month high of C$9.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 32.50.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

